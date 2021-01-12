Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.22

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 748563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $515.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

