TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TUIFY stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TUI will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TUIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TUI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

