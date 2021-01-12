Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $35.29. 1,192,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,021,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

