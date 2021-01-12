Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Trading Down 1.7%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

