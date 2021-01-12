Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPTX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.46. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $134.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $134,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after buying an additional 780,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

