Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $13.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302,327 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 8,525,715 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 6,099,848 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 4,885,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,714,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
