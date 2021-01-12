TurtleCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $140,755.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $140,755.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,811,457,249 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

