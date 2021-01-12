TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Cap of $962,823.71

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $962,823.71 and approximately $126,410.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,863,031,064 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.