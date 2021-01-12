Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.20

Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $8.94. Twin Disc shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 13,537 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

