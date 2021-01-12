Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $39.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

NYSE TWTR opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,823 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 189.3% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

