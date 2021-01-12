Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI) Trading Down 12%

Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI)’s stock price was down 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.15 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). Approximately 41,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 362,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.08.

About Two Shields Investments Plc (TSI.L) (LON:TSI)

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in digital and technology enabled businesses, natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

