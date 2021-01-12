Typerium Hits Market Cap of $388,923.46 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Typerium has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a total market cap of $388,923.46 and $158.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00041084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00370772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.97 or 0.04383874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

