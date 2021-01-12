U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.22

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $8.42. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 920,709 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

