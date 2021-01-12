U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 6.1% Higher

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.85. 1,419,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,505,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 87.0% in the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

