Ubricoin Trading Up 245.6% Over Last Week (UBN)

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded 350.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Ubricoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubricoin has a market cap of $323,314.58 and $17.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubricoin has traded up 245.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006173 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001453 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005999 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000958 BTC.
- VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Okschain (OKS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Ixinium (XXA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000211 BTC.
Ubricoin Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Ubricoin
