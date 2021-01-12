UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,125 Price Target

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 797.20 ($10.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -2.99. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 830.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 648.72.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

