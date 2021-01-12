UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) a GBX 8,600 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,850 ($89.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,605.59 ($99.37).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,556 ($85.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a market capitalization of £46.73 billion and a PE ratio of -17.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,419.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,546.69.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 7,930 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 3,700 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

