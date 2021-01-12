UBS Group Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €36.00 Price Target

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.81 ($36.25).

Shares of EPA:VIV opened at €26.14 ($30.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.53. Vivendi SA has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

