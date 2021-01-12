UBS Group Downgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Sell

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

