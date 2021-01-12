UBS Group Reiterates GBX 3,800 Price Target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,717 ($35.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,764.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,713.10.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

