UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$32.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

