UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.00

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 277312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $173,695.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,823,495. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.