Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UNPSF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Uni-President China has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

