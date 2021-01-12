Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
UNPSF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Uni-President China has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.
Uni-President China Company Profile
