Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Shares Down 6.1%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

