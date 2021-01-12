Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lowered by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 4.9% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.64. 3,223,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

