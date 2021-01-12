Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNPRF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$37.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. Uniper has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

