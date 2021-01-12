Uniswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.12 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Uniswap has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $2.12 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.68 or 0.00016720 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,877,183 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

