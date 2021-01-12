United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.55. United Bankshares posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,223 shares of company stock valued at $89,300. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2,318.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBSI traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,026. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

