United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.46. United Community Banks also posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 503,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 467.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.