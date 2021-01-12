United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.57.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $161.92. 89,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,777. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.