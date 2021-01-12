United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.57.

Shares of UPS opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

