United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Short Interest Update

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:UNTN opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

About United Tennessee Bankshares

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement account, and certificates of deposit.

