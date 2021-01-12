United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Short Interest Update

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNTN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:UNTN opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
About United Tennessee Bankshares
