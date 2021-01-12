UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

UNH traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.83. 106,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.85. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $340.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

