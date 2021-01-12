UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after buying an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.83. 106,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,544. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

