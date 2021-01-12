UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 35,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $357.37. 2,347,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.85. The stock has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.