UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $357.61. 48,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.85. The company has a market cap of $339.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

