Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

UNIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 16,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,984. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 824,207 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 566,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

