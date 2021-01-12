Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 5.3%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 899,766 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 888,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $334.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.15.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,098,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 348,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

