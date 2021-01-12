Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.12

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 33629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $780.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

