Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading Up 2.9%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Universal Robina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packaged cakes, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

