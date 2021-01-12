Unobtanium Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $234.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for about $60.62 or 0.00179336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,804.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.73 or 0.01333331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.00556215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00050185 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001798 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,285 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

