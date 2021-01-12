UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $1.33

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00003851 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $18.89 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00390357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.