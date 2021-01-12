UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, an increase of 205.2% from the December 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 494.75 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,909 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UP Fintech by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth $173,000. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

