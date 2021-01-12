UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.57

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 418070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Separately, BidaskClub raised UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.26 and a beta of 1.95.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

