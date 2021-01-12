uPlexa (UPX) Reaches One Day Volume of $13,783.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $639,033.46 and approximately $13,783.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, uPlexa has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,548,128,150 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

uPlexa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

