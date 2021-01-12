UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $38.79.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

