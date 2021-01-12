Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Trading Up 8.2%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.56. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Â- Europe, Building Solutions Â- North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including multilayer and flexible pipe, and hygienic control systems, as well as fittings; ceiling, underfloor, and wall heating and cooling systems; room temperature controls; and radiator connection components.

