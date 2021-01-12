Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,467,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

