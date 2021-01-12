Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.67

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.67 and last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 72902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -155.42 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,467,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,564,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Upwork by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81,892 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP boosted its holdings in Upwork by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 279,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Upwork by 177.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 945,735 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

