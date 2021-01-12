Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price was down 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 5,821,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,037,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 290.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 36,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

